Sea of ​​Thieves: Rare's pirate adventure reaches 10 million players

The British authors of Rare celebrate the milestone of the 10 million players of Sea of ​​Thieves, the pirate adventure for PC and Xbox One published in January 2018 and interested, since then, by a rich series of updates that have improved exponentially the gaming experience.

The social channels of the historic European subsidiary of Xbox Game Studios celebrate the event by inviting us to join them "for a toast to the 10 million pirates who have ventured into Sea of ​​Thieves in search of adventure, glory and some stories to tell their friends! A toast to each of you and thank you for joining us on this trip!".

Entered since the launch day in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, the open-world epic of Sea of ​​Thieves has attracted an increasing number of fans and loyal users of the first hour with constant updates and special events which have expanded their lore and content offerings.

What future awaits Sea of ​​Thieves, then? Even in light of this incredible result, Rare has no intention of abandoning Sea of ​​Thieves, or at least that's the promise made by the head of the British studio Craig Duncan to all digital buccaneers who wish to continue their pirate experience for a long time in the free roaming dimension of this title.