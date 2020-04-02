Sea of ​​Thieves is coming to PC (Steam) very soon

Share it:

Interesting surprise for lovers of multiplayer games with social characteristics. Sea of ​​thieves, which until today was a totally exclusive game from Microsoft (Xbox One and Windows 10), will arrive very soon on Steam.

In addition, it is not about uncontested information or a simple leak, but the game has already released its own page on the Valve platform. And in the launch date, reference is made to what will come "soon".

Indeed, it is a great treasure discovered today (via @Nibellion) and, on the other hand, it could imply a precedent for other Rare titles to also reach Steam in the future. In any case, below you can read the statement that Rare and Microsoft have published on the game page itself due to the announcement.

"For two years, pirates from around the world have thrown themselves en masse to uncover the mysteries of the Sea of ​​Thieves. The brave buccaneers have confronted Megalodons, repelled the assassin Kraken, and plundered skeleton-filled Forts, forging their names into legends. More than 10 million unique players have already embarked on this quest for adventure, treasure, and glory, and we'll soon open the golden doors to welcome Steam users! If you are looking for the full and glorious sweep of pirate life, you can dive head first into Adventure mode, where you will surely find plenty of secrets and looting, guarded by more enemies than you can shake a blunderbuss at. For those looking for a more PvP (Pirate versus Pirate) experience, Sea Dogs await you at The Arena, where you can test your skill against other aspiring champions. So be a bold lone sailor on a Sloop, take your entire Galleon crew, or set sail with anything in between, with a range of ships and crew sizes sure to meet your travel needs. Do you want to find your sea legs first? The Maiden Voyage will shape you into a ship with a tutorial led by the Pirate Lord himself. With all these options open to you, there has never been a better time to dive in! "

Finally, you should also know that it has been announced that the game will have cross-play between all the platforms on which it will be available, including Windows 10. In addition, from today it is already possible to create a wish list of Sea of ​​Thieves on Steam. Oh, and according to Rare, the release date will be announced in the next few days. We leave you with the requirements for this version of PC.

Minimum requirements:

SW: Windows 10.

Windows 10. Processor: Intel Q9450 @ 2.6GHz or AMD Phenom II X6 @ 3.3 GHz.

Intel Q9450 @ 2.6GHz or AMD Phenom II X6 @ 3.3 GHz. Memory: 4 GB of RAM.

4 GB of RAM. Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon 7750.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon 7750. DirectX: Version 11.

Version 11. Storage: 50 GB of available space.

Recommended requirements: