Sea of ​​Thieves exceeds 10 million players

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the flagship (pun intended) of Xbox One continues to gain strength over the years thanks to the constant support of its creators. Is about Sea of ​​thieves, the title of Rare that has already been visited by more than 10 million players.

We are very excited and proud to share that more than ten million players have been part of Sea of ​​Thieves, which reaffirms its status as the most successful Microsoft game for Xbox of this generation.

This milestone is achieved shortly before launching Legends of the Seas, the free update that will be released on January 15. In fact, by logging in between January 15 and 22, you can be part of the celebration by receiving a new gesture and a sail for your ship.

Large expansions have been added to small updates that have turned the seas of Sea of ​​Thieves into one of the great experiences of the generation thanks to its massive offer of content and its original proposal of pirate adventure in the open and multiplayer world.