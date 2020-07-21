Sea of ​​Thieves doesn't stop: 15 million players and 1 million copies sold on Steam

Share it:

The success of Sea of ​​Thieves it doesn't seem to end. Rare has just proudly announced that his pirate simulation has been played by over 15 million gamers on PC and Xbox One since it was launched in March 2018. Growth had an incredible surge in this 2020, given that in January the total amounted to 10 million.

Furthermore, that of June was the biggest month in the history of the game, with over 3.3 million pirates who have spread the sails of their boats to go around the oceans to explore, plunder and intone pirate melodies. A decisive contribution to this growth was provided by the publication of Sea of ​​Thieves on Steam: since it was launched on the Valve platform last June 3, as many as 1 million copies were sold. A result achieved despite the fact that the title can be played on PC even as part of the convenient Xbox Game Pass subscription, and despite the fact that promotional campaigns have never been launched. Sea of ​​Thieves, among other things, was among the best-selling games in the period of Steam sales, although it was offered at full price (39.99 euros).

With such a large following, the future of Sea of ​​Thieves looks decidedly bright. The latest update of Sea of ​​Thieves, Cursed Coasts, saw the appearance of ghost ships and Captain Flameheart. The debut of the Alpha version of Custom Servers.