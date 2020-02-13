Sea of ​​Thieves: Crews of Rage is the new update, coming next week

Share it:

The colorful pirate universe of Sea of ​​Thieves it is constantly evolving, ready to welcome new content from the remote corners of the Seven Seas.

After welcoming the Legends of the Sea update, the Rare title, which has recently reached ten million players, is preparing to welcome a new update. This was announced by the game's official Twitter account, through a new baptized format "Sea of ​​Thieves News". The latter will be published by the development team over the next week: called"Crews of Rage", the update will be available starting on Wednesday 19 February.

The content will include some improvements on the combat system front, in particular with regard to combat with the white weapon. Some changes will involve the frequency with which sirens appear within the world of Sea of ​​Thieves. A further element of interest will be the possibility of change the appearance of their pirate alter-ego, thanks to a new access to the customization options. In the special video appointment, which you can view directly at the bottom of this news, the future arrival of a new item has also been anticipated. It is the "Chest of Rage", a bizarre treasure chest capable of unleashing flames and heat around it, to the point of reducing an entire ship to ashes!