Sea of ​​Thieves consolidates success: 10 million players since its launch

Sea of ​​Thieves is a success for Microsoft. The title of Rare, launched at the beginning of 2018 with more uncertainties than certainties for its marked lack of content, has turned the situation through patches, updates and hours of entertainment to reach 10 million players since that month of March 2018.

Stick legs denied shipwreck

According to the information, published through an official press release, we are facing the new intellectual property of greater depth of the present generation on Xbox; in fact, alone Forza Horizon 4 It had reached 10 million registered players since its launch, if we stick to publicly shared information.

In the words of Joe Neate, executive producer at Rare: "We are very excited and proud to share that more than ten million players have been part of Sea of ​​Thieves, which reaffirms its status as the most successful Microsoft game for Xbox of this generation."

“It's amazing to think of all the people who embarked on the seas of Sea of ​​Thieves. Everything has been possible thanks to the support and passion of our fantastic community, ”adds Neate.

Anticipate, not in vain, that this has only just begun and that, as promised, this January will be a free update: “Our community will be the main element of our January update, Legends of the Seas, which will be available to all players completely free from Wednesday, January 15 ”.

In the absence of knowing what the scenario of Sea of ​​Thieves will be when Xbox Series X, the first model of the next generation of consoles of the company (whose real name is Xbox), everything indicates that Redmond will allow a sweet transition of a console to another thanks to the already confirmed backward compatibility; which will be not only of games but also with peripherals. Last November they promised support for the future.

Sea of ​​thieves It is available exclusively for Xbox One and Windows 10; players subscribed to Microsoft's on-demand video game membership service, Xbox Game Pass, they can access all the game content without restrictions.

Source | Microsoft Xbox