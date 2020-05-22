Sea of ​​Thieves already has a release date on Steam

Share it:

At the end of last April, it was announced that Sea of ​​thieves would come to Steam in its PC version. Without a doubt, very pleasant surprise news on many levels. Not only for being able to enjoy the game on the Valve platform, but also for what it supposed to be a Rare (Microsoft) game.

Basically, an open way for the same thing to happen with other company titles in the future. Just like it had happened in the past with other games from Microsoft Studios (Killer Instinct). In any case, with the official announcement we were told that this new version would arrive “soon”. The release date has been revealed today. And we have it a few nautical miles from here. It will arrive on June 3, 2020.

The information can only be known by the official announcement, which has been produced through the Twitter account of the game. In other words, the official page of the game on Steam has still not been updated with the release date and therefore does not have the sale price either. While we wait, we remind you what the minimum and recommended requirements are.

Minimum requirements:

SW: Windows 10.

Processor: Intel Q9450 @ 2.6GHz or AMD Phenom II X6 @ 3.3 GHz.

Memory: 4 GB of RAM.

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon 7750.

DirectX: Version 11.

Storage: 50 GB of available space.

Recommended requirements:

SW: Windows 10.

Processor: Intel i5 4690 @ 3.5GHz or AMD FX-8150 @ 3.6 GHz.

Memory: 8 GB of RAM.

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 380x.

DirectX: Version 11.

Storage: 50 GB of available space.

Whether it's with a friendly wave of your hook or a cordial cannonball barrage, get ready to welcome countless fresh crews and new legends – Sea of Thieves is coming to Steam on June 3rd! pic.twitter.com/kL0cxm1Qt4 — SeaOfThieves (@SeaOfThieves) May 21, 2020

This is what he quotes, verbatim, the message posted on Twitter: “Whether it’s a friendly wave from your hook or a heartfelt cannonball bombardment, get ready to welcome countless new teams and new legends: Sea of ​​Thieves is coming to Steam on June 3!”.