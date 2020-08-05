Sea of ​​Thieves afraid of the sea? Rare also thought about thalassophobia

Share it:

Sea of ​​Thieves he added Auto-Float to help players suffering from fear of large expanses of water to enjoy pirate life. This new option allows players to float automatically and is aimed primarily at users with thalassophobia, or fear of the sea, deep waters, and distance from land.

Auto-Float can be activated from the menu settings and is designed to minimize the effects of "unexpected baths" on pirates suffering from this phobia. The official site of Rare thus describes the function: "if you fall from a high cliff or if your ship sank due to a cannonball with this option active you will not sink into the depths of the sea but will automatically return to the surface".

The success of Sea of ​​Thieves does not seem destined to end and over the past month it has exceeded 15 million active users on PC and Xbox One, an important milestone for the exclusive Microsoft. In any case, it is not the first time that software houses add options to improve the accessibility of their products: also Obsidian introduced a mode for arachnophobics in Grounded, his recent survival set in a garden.