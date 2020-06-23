Sea of ​​Stars: released a new gameplay trailer for the prequel of The Messenger

Share it:

Sabotage Studio took advantage of the Summer Game Fest showcase to present the new gameplay trailer for Sea of ​​Stars, the RPG born on Kickstarter and strongly inspired by a timeless masterpiece like Chrono Trigger.

Sea of ​​Stars is a turn-based role-playing game based on the 90s classics, set in the universe of The Messenger, the studio's previous title. The story tells the story of two Sons of the Solstice who will combine the power of the Sun and the Moon to perform the Magical Eclipse, the only magic capable of fighting the evil alchemist The Fleshmancer. All with a style that aims to modernize the classic RPG by balancing the nostalgia effect and simple fun.

The Kickstarter campaign for Sea of ​​Stars saw the participation of thousands of fans with over 1.5 million Canadian dollars raised. The game will also see the collaboration of the famous composer Yasunori Mitsuda, author of the soundtracks of titles remained in history as Chrono Trigger, Xenogears is Shadow Hearts.

in the meantime The Messenger, the first game developed by Sabotage Studio, will also soon arrive on Xbox One. Before leaving you to the video, we remind you that Sea of ​​Stars is scheduled for 2022 on PC and console.