Sea of ​​Solitude stars in the new wave of games for EA Access and Origin Access

After the shadow of Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now, we cannot forget the existence of the subscription EA Access and Origin Access (in its two aspects) by Electronic Arts. The company opens this 2020 with the introduction of several titles to its catalog, including one of its most famous “EA Originals” last year, Sea of ​​Solitude.

Sea of ​​Solitude is the only addition that will be available in Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The rest of the quartet will vary among the options within Origin. Here you have the list:

Sea of ​​solitude (all platforms)

(all platforms) Worms W.M.D (Origin Access Basic, Origin Access Premier)

(Origin Access Basic, Origin Access Premier) Legrand Legacy (Origin Access Basic, Origin Access Premier)

(Origin Access Basic, Origin Access Premier) Mable & the Wood (Origin Access Premier)

The computer version also highlights the inclusion of the latest installment of the Worms brand, perhaps one of the best in recent years. These four, that remain from the moment in the program, they add to the extensive wave that it received last December, although at that time it only had an impact on PC.

Star wars™ Battlefront ™ II Celebration Edition (Origin Access Premier)

Sparklite (Origin Access Premier)

Wreckfest (Origin Access Premier)

Breathedge (Origin Access Basic)

Diluvion: Resubmerged (Origin Access Basic, Origin Access Premier)

SUPERHOT (Origin Access Basic, Origin Access Premier)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Origin Access Basic, Origin Access Premier)

You can become an Origin Access subscriber for € 3.99 per month or € 24.99 per year (same price for the console version, EA Access). On the other hand we find Origin Access Premier for € 14.99 per month or € 99.99 per year, which allows you to enjoy all the launches of the company in its maximum edition since the day of launch. This version of the service is exclusive to PC.

