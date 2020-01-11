Entertainment

SDB Heroes' Hearts could have been one of the best villains ever according to some fans

January 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
Episode 19 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes not only did it put an end to the first season of the anime inspired by the video game of the same name, but it also marked the conclusion of the narrative arc dedicated to one of the most particular and interesting Villain in the universe created by Akira Toriyama.

Despite it final clash between Gogeta Super Sayan Blue, Jiren and Hit against the incredibly powerful Hearts, led to the resounding defeat of the latter, the revelation of some aspects of the character led the fans to react with conflicting, albeit always consistent, opinions.

In fact, a part of the Dragon Ball community immediately showed respect and appreciation for such a character, who entered by right among the most appreciated Villains of the series, especially for his ideals and objectives, or kill the divine entity Zeno, King of the Universes, to give freedom to mortals. The other part of the fans, of which you can find some posts at the bottom of the news, considered the character of Hearts in a more cold and analytical way.

Despite having an incredible potential, due to both its attractive design and its writing, the Chief of the Core Area Warriors, according to fans, saw a sad fate appearing exclusively in a parallel series and not as followed as the canonical one, thus obtaining a marginal place among the Dragon Ball antagonists.

