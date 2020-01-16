Script of "The Diary of Princess 3" is ready, confirms Hathaway

Share it:

The American-born actress Anne Hathaway revealed during an interview that the script for the Disney movie "The Diary of Princess 3" is ready and thrilled the faithful followers of the franchise and its projects.

But this was not all, in addition to giving the incredible announcement to her fans, she also revealed that she would be willing to participate in the expected project, just like Julie Andrews.

While giving more surprise announcements, he assured that the producer of the first films would also be interested in joining the project and producing the third installment.

The importance of grace; The knowledge that power is nothing without respect; Why one must have patience, positivity, perspective, manners, kindness, and humility Always, To everyone, (No exceptions); The joy in treating people as a gift rather than a burden; How far choosing gratitude can get you … If I know anything about any of this, It’s because I was lucky enough to have learned from the very best at the very beginning. Happy Birthday Julie, Queen Eternal. All my love, Annie A shared post by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on 1 Oct, 2018 at 10:41 PDT





We all want it to happen, however, we don't want to do it unless it's perfect, because we love her (the plot) as much as you do. So it is as important to us as it is to you, "he said.

Almost a year ago, on January 27, 2019, the Hathaway confirmed that the third installment was already a fact and also at that time expressed its desire to be part of the film, along with Andrews.

It seems that Hollywood is having a real fever to resume series or film franchises that had been closed for years, but "The Princess Diary" could be the next classic to be reborn, as well as "Mary Poppins", "Will & Grace "or" The Gilmore Girls ".

"The Diary of the Princess" is a comic-dramatic film released in theaters in the United States in 2001 and adapted from a homonymous novel written in the year 2000.

Its direction was in charge of Garry Marshall and its production by Whitney Houston, Debra Martin Chase and Mario Iscovich, also, the script was written by Gina Wendkos and its cast is made up of Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews, Héctor Elizondo, Heather Martazzo, Caroline Goodall and Sandra Oh.

So much was the impact of the film that its sequel was released in 2004, featuring the same cast and production behind.







