script holes in the saga

March 10, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
one

Wizards do not learn math

The magicians arrive at Hogwarts when they turn 11. Until that time, they are educated at home. And when they are accepted by the famous school, they only learn subjects related to magic, but there is no trace of basic classes such as math, languages ​​or literature.

Is this the reason why Hermione is the smartest of all, since her parents are Muggles and, until age 11, went to a normal school?

two

Harry's glasses

We are not going to insist again on how absurd it is that in a world like Harry Potter's, the characters wear spectacles. But regardless of that, Harry's glasses are fundamental. Didn't it occur to Voldemort or any of his minions to take off Harry's glasses so he could easily defeat him?

3

Peter Pettigrew on the Marauder's Map?

Peter Pettigrew hid for years in the body of the Weasley mascot: Scabbers. But Harry finds out when the Weasley brothers leave him the Marauder Map. Now the question is:

If Scabbers has been in the Weasley family for so many years, how is it that Fred and George never realized that Peter Pettigrew was sleeping with his brother Ron?

4

Harry's parents failed in the most important

As we discovered in 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban', Peter Pettigrew was the Secret Guardian of the whereabouts of Harry Potter's parents. But later, at least in the books, we discover that several characters were their own secret guardians. Why didn't the Potters choose to be their own guardians and thus not be able to endanger their son?

5

Unbreakable oaths

An Unbreakable Oath is one of the most complex and dangerous enchantments there is: the two people who perform the spell are united, and if one of them breaks the oath, he dies. Why didn't Voldemot force that 'magic contract' to all his minions?

6

Ollivander does not know how to run a business

We have all wanted to enter the Ollivander store sometime in our lives. But when the business is going down, it is not because of Voldemort's reign of terror, but because of the poor business management of Ollivander. A unicorn hair costs 10 galleons, but Ollivander's wands will sell for 7 galleons. The accounts do not come out …

