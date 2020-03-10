script holes in the saga

one

Wizards do not learn math

The magicians arrive at Hogwarts when they turn 11. Until that time, they are educated at home. And when they are accepted by the famous school, they only learn subjects related to magic, but there is no trace of basic classes such as math, languages ​​or literature.

Is this the reason why Hermione is the smartest of all, since her parents are Muggles and, until age 11, went to a normal school?