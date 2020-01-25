 Screenwriter Rhett Reese believes that Deadpool 3 will be R under the Fox seal

Share it:

The third deadpool movie Is falling. They have long been "cooking" how their arrival at Marvel Studios will take place now that the Marvel characters Fox had in their possession are under the control of the studio directed by Kevin Feige. We don't know yet how, at the organizational structure level, the films are going to be made, but during a recent interview, the franchise co-writer, Rhett Reese, has opted for the idea that has already been commented on in the past, that comes under a new Fox seal.

The most unique nuance of the Bocazas Mercenary films is their rating R. Violence and adult tone is a hallmark of the character, and fans do not want that element being lost now under Disney's umbrella. For this reason, it has been commented that in order not to affect the image that Disney has of a family product, a new Fox label / brand was created under which to launch those films with a more adult tone.

Promoting the domestic launch of “Zombieland: Double Tap” In the United States, Reese is sure that this will be the line that Walt Disney will follow: