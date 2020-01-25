General News

 Screenwriter Rhett Reese believes that Deadpool 3 will be R under the Fox seal

January 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Deadpool 2 (2018)

The third deadpool movie Is falling. They have long been "cooking" how their arrival at Marvel Studios will take place now that the Marvel characters Fox had in their possession are under the control of the studio directed by Kevin Feige. We don't know yet how, at the organizational structure level, the films are going to be made, but during a recent interview, the franchise co-writer, Rhett Reese, has opted for the idea that has already been commented on in the past, that comes under a new Fox seal.

The most unique nuance of the Bocazas Mercenary films is their rating R. Violence and adult tone is a hallmark of the character, and fans do not want that element being lost now under Disney's umbrella. For this reason, it has been commented that in order not to affect the image that Disney has of a family product, a new Fox label / brand was created under which to launch those films with a more adult tone.

Promoting the domestic launch of “Zombieland: Double Tap” In the United States, Reese is sure that this will be the line that Walt Disney will follow:

Absolutely, because I don't think it's under the Disney brand. In plan, I do not think that when you go to see Deadpool 3, a Magic Castle will appear. I think it will be under the Fox brand, so yes.

READ:   The Green Lantern of Justice League was not the one Zack Snyder wanted to use
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.