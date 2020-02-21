Screenwriter Alex Crippa talks about the comic The Last Game in a video

Share it:

After introducing you to the designer and artist Federico Butticè, it is now the turn of Alex Crippa, writer of The Last Game, the comic starring the editors of Everyeye and coming out next March 13 (from February 25 in presale with Variant Cover and world map as a bonus).

Alex Crippa (born in 1974) made his debut in 1997 writing three episodes of the Randall McFly series while from 2002 to 2005 he worked on the gaming media working on the screenplay of some promotional video games for the Kinder and Ferrero market. In subsequent Crippa he wrote works such as 100Anime, Nero, Come un cane, Jonah Martini, Ludovico Il Moro, Dei, Splatter, Dampyr, Dylan Dog is Nathan Never for Sergio Bonelli Editore, besides being one of the teachers of the School of Comics in Milan.

In this video Alex introduces itself to the Everyeye.it public and tells the "behind the scenes" of the production by revealing some anecdotes about the screenplay and the sources of inspiration to give life to the boards of The Last Game.

The first issue of the series (three books in total) will be on sale on the Tatai Lab website and at Cartoomics 2020 starting from Friday 13 March while from the end of the same month the comic will also reach the main Italian comics shops. The online pre-sale of The Last Game will start on Tuesday 25 February at 21:00 with the possibility of purchasing the Alternative limited edition variant cover with the exclusive world map curated by Todd as a bonus!