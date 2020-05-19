Scream reboot recovers David Arquette as Dewey Riley

Share it:

Actor David Arquette will be one of those who return to the saga scream in the next movie and he will do so reprising his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley in the restart of the saga that will also be the fifth movie in the franchise.

According to information from Deadline, production will resume in Wilmington, North Carolina, this year. As soon as the necessary security measures are established. Producer Spyglass would be looking for more classic cast members to bring them back. At the moment, no information has been released from the script for this movie, but Arquette wanted to share what it means for him to be back in this franchise so popular in horror movies.

“I am excited to play Dewey again and reunite with the Scream family, both known and new. Scream has been a big part of my life and for fans and myself alike, I am looking forward to doing justice to Wes Craven’s legacy.”

Last March we learned that Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from Wedding Night would be the directors of this film with a story written by James Vanderbilt (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Wedding Night).

The previous four films were the work of iconic horror film director Wes Craven, who died the last year 2015 at the age of 76, leaving a memorable legacy for viewers, actors and other filmmakers.

Neve Campbell, the actress who portrayed the protagonist of previous installments, would also be in full negotiations to face the ghost mask killer once again as she has done in the past.

It is not the only classic horror franchise that prepares its return with Halloween more alive than ever after Halloween night and the two sequels, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.