Scream 5, Jenna Ortega joins the cast of the sequel

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the announcement of the return of David Arquette and the star of Friends Courteney Cox in the next chapter of the Scream franchise, and the addition of Melissa Barrera to the cast, here is another new entry: Jenna Ortega.

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group prepare to welcome another performer to the cast of Scream 5, Jane The Virgin and You actress Jenna Ortega.

In the comedy by The CW, Ortega plays the role of the younger version of the protagonist (Gina Rodriguez), while in the Netflix show we see her debut in the second season as Ellie, the rebellious neighbor of Joe / Will (Penn Badgley) in Los Angeles.

The girl will therefore join the group formed by the two original stars of the saga, who will reprise their respective roles as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, and the other new addition, the Mexican actress and singer who will debut this year on the big screen in the musical by Lin Manuel Miranda In The Heights.

Filming the film written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Bisick and directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett should take place in Wilmington, North Carolina, although we do not yet know the starting date.

And you, are you a fan of the saga? What do you expect from Scream 5? Let us know in the comments.