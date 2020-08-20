Entertainment

Scream 5, Jenna Ortega joins the cast of the sequel

August 20, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

After the announcement of the return of David Arquette and the star of Friends Courteney Cox in the next chapter of the Scream franchise, and the addition of Melissa Barrera to the cast, here is another new entry: Jenna Ortega.

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group prepare to welcome another performer to the cast of Scream 5, Jane The Virgin and You actress Jenna Ortega.

In the comedy by The CW, Ortega plays the role of the younger version of the protagonist (Gina Rodriguez), while in the Netflix show we see her debut in the second season as Ellie, the rebellious neighbor of Joe / Will (Penn Badgley) in Los Angeles.

The girl will therefore join the group formed by the two original stars of the saga, who will reprise their respective roles as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, and the other new addition, the Mexican actress and singer who will debut this year on the big screen in the musical by Lin Manuel Miranda In The Heights.

READ:  ONE PIECE Live Action: have you already decided on the actress for Nami? Steven Maeda throws a clue

Filming the film written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Bisick and directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett should take place in Wilmington, North Carolina, although we do not yet know the starting date.

And you, are you a fan of the saga? What do you expect from Scream 5? Let us know in the comments.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.