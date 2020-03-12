         'Scream 5' is in the hands of the directors of 'Wedding Night'

Share it:

Last November the launch of 'Scream 5' was made official. Already then it was clarified that neither the late Wes Craven nor the screenwriter Kevin Williamson They were going to participate creatively in it, being now when the project has taken an important step forward when announcing the signing of the directors of 'Wedding Night'.

The news has been given exclusively by Discussing Film -and subsequently confirmed by other media-, where it is stated that the story will revolve around a woman who returns to her place of origin to try to find out who is committing a series of terrible murders.

Direct sequel or something different?

At the moment it is unknown if 'Scream 5' will be a continuation of the previous four installments or if they will choose to take the franchise in another direction, so nothing is known about a possible return of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox or David Arquette. What I hope they will at least keep is Ghostface, because otherwise there would be a point in calling it 'Scream 5'.

Now we will have to see which screenwriter they entrust the mission of giving new energies to the saga, because it is true that the filmmakers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett they did a good job on 'Wedding Night' but they didn't write it