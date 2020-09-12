Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game Complete Edition svelato all’Ubisoft Forward

Confirming Edward Wright’s clues on the return of Scott Pilgrim’s game, coinciding with the Ubisoft Forward event, the French company presented Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game Complete Edition with a video.

The current-gen reissue of the beat’em up arcade in 2D inspired by the comic series and Scott Pilgrim’s film will allow us to reinterpret Scott himself and others belonging to this colorful microcosm, such as Ramona Flowers, Knives Chau and Stephen Stills.

The return to PC and console will coincide with a reformulation of the graphics sector to reach a resolution far higher than that of the original version and guarantee a higher fluidity of the experience offered by the title. As for the contents, all the elements that distinguished the original work will find space, such as the system of evolution of skills, the unlocking items and access to secret modes as the challenges faced progress.

Who will want to defeat the League of Maleficent Ex of Ramona will have to wait until Christmas 2020 and witness the release of Scott Pilgrim vs The World The Game Complete Edition for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. The remastered edition of Scott Pilgrim vs The World will also include the original DLCs Knives Chau e Wallace Wells.