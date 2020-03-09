 Scott Derrickson wants to make a Star Wars horror movie about Hoth

Share it:

Director Scott Derrickson has not left very well foot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" But that does not prevent me from being very interested in the great cinema franchises. The other day he commented on his interest in a DC movie, specifically one about John Constantine, and now comments on his wishes to make a Star Wars movie.

We are talking about the director responsible for "Sinister", "Deliver us from evil" or "Emily Rose's exorcism", so it cannot be a project to use. And that's right, Derrickson wouldn't want to make a normal Star Wars movie, he has the clear idea of ​​making a horror movie, rated R, centered on the frozen planet of Hoth, the same seen in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" and that was place of the Eco Base.

They just asked me what kind of Star Wars movie I would do. I replied that HOTH, an R-rated horror movie about the icy planet, would be in line with ‘The Thing’ or ‘In The Mountains of Madness’ from Lovecraft, without any connection to any previous character or story.

We are talking about a very hypothetical scenario that may never happen, but that is also an unexplored plot, since nothing has been seen in the Star Wars cinema closest to a touch of terror / horror. What is certain that the planet Hoth is not that it has much depth of history. Beyond the battle of Episode V on the rebel base, little else has happened there. There is also not much variety of species, mainly Wampa and Tauntaun, so we do not know what exactly Derrickson would have in mind as a story.