Scott Derrickson Wants to Adapt Constantine

February 28, 2020
Lisa Durant
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel Studios'

Twitter, like everything that can become "the worst," can also be "the best." In the social network of insults, lies and captureros who search for old outlets to disrupt races, there is also a close contact with celebrities that we had never been able to approach before.

Despite the problems that this may entail, especially since the work of James gunn for denying their president they put him in the spotlight of their subjects, some brave still exchange ideas and opinions with their followers.

It is the case of Scott Derrickson, the director who entered the marvelita family thanks to ‘Doctor Strange’(2016) and he was invited to leave the party when his plans for‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’(2021) became too dark.

Despite the disagreement that has ended with Sam Raimi in command of a script signed by Michael Waldron for the most mystical UCM character, Derrickson seems not to hold a grudge against Kevin Feige and company.

"Absolutely”, He answers a follower who asks if he will continue working with Marvel. And, despite everything, it seems he wants to move on to the competition …

When another fan asks if he would like to direct a Dark Justice League movie, his answer is clear: “Would Constantine"

John Constantine is one of those characters of DC as interesting as complexes to adapt. Created by himself Alan Moore Y Stephen Bissette in 1985, during that never sufficiently applauded season in ‘The swamp thing’, The occult detective soon earned his own header with‘Hellblazer’.

We saw the character on the big screen in ‘Constantine’(Francis Lawrence, 2005), embodied by Keanu Reeves, and later on television thanks to the also titled ‘Constantine’(2014), series created by Daniel Cerone Y David S. Goyer for the NBC in which Matt ryan He played the protagonist, a role he would repeat (this time just lending his voice) in the animated series ‘Constantine: City of Demons’(2018).

Bearing in mind that Derrickson's filmography includes titles like ‘Hellraiser V: Inferno’(2000),‘Emily Rose's exorcism’(2005) or‘Sinister’(2012), the same is a good idea that Constantine and he take something.

Hellblazer

DC Comics

