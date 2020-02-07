 Scott Derrickson supports Sam Raimi as director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Share it:

The news bomb yesterday, and with which we woke up, was the knowledge that the director Sam Raimi I was in talks with Marvel Studios to take over "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" after Scott Derrickson left the project due to creative differences.

Much has been said among fans of this possible landing at the UCM of which the original Spider-Man trilogy was director, but without a doubt an opinion that stands out among the others is that of Derrickson himself, who has shared his enthusiasm and support for Raimi On twitter:

I have worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I've met in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend. What a great choice to take care of Doctor Strange.

Following the news, the media have taken hold of the newspaper archive and have recovered some statements from Sam Raimi of 2015, which we also echoed in his day, in which he again admitted his mistakes with "Spider-Man 3" and he was already willing to work with Marvel Studios if the opportunity arose.

I screwed up the third (Spider-Man). I think Marvel is complete now. They probably don't need me anymore. But what if they needed me? I would love to. It's great to be loved, ”said Sam Raimi in October 2015.

Precisely that Spider-Man franchise allowed Kevin Feige and Sam Raimi to work together, although Feige at that time did not occupy the high position he occupies today at the helm of Marvel Studios, which at that time did not even exist. Derrickson's response gives a more official character to the matter, and therefore, it seems that it is already a reality that Raimi will take over the film, although at the official level they have not announced anything yet.