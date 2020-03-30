Scott Derrickson shares a Doctor Strange poster asking you to stay home

Share it:

Director Scott Derrickson has shared a piece of art related to the film on his Twitter profile Doctor strange and created by NOVA, a desasaplander who often focuses on creating alternate versions of superhero cinema posters and the like.

In this poster we see Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange as a kind of Uncle Sam who asks you to stay home to contribute your bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NOVA explains that it was inspired by the James Montgomery posters used to recruit citizens in the two world wars the United States participated in and where this poster was used to try to get volunteers to come to the battlefield.

He recently shared other movie-inspired desasaplands from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm also in the style of vintage posters. In this way he imagined the posters for Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the aforementioned Doctor Strange.

You can see more NOVA desasaplands on his Instagram profile and on DeviantArt.