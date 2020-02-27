 Scott Derrickson is interested in a film by John Constantine

Share it:

The abrupt departure of the director Scott Derrickson of the movie "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" He left many fans with great sadness. We do not know if time will reveal the reasons for his departure, or rather, what were those creative differences that led him to separate from the Marvel Studios project. Derrickson may do something related to the world of superheroes again, but it seems that the filmmaker he already has his eye on another character in the comics.

Chatting with fans on Twitter, he was asked if he would direct a Dark Justice League movie, and he responds by saying that would make a movie of Constantine, a DC Comics character who also moves in the field of magic and the supernatural. This, as we know, is a type of film in which Derrickson feels comfortable, as we have seen in films such as "Emily Rose's exorcism" or "Sinister".

I would do Constantine, ”Derrickson replies in a tweet expressing interest in the DC character.

Although Derrickson has simply expressed interest, it has obviously aroused the curiosity of some fans to see a character movie, especially knowing that it could fit into those plans to make several projects inspired by the Dark Justice League at the hands of J.J. Abrams and its production company Bad Robot.

Recall that a version of John Constantine has already appeared on the small screen in his own NBC series from 2014-2015 and we currently have him as a regular character in “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” from The CW. Both incarnations came from the hand of actor Matt Ryan. It should be added that in 2005 we also had a movie starring Keanu Reeves.