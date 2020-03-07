Scooby !, Trailer and Villain – New Scooby Doo Movie

Share it:

New trailer of the crazy ‘Scooby!’, The animated film that will make us revert mysterious mysteries with the most cool dog in fiction. Also, from what we see in this preview, it seems that the wicked Pierre Nodoyuna He has also signed up for the party.

Since William Hanna Y Joseph Barbera they introduced us in 1969 to Shaggy, Daphne, Velma, Fred and his talking dog in ‘Scooby Doo’, We have not stopped enjoying their impossible adventures. With the Hanna-Barbera series as the main product, it is worth noting the industry's attempt to amortize the idea on the big screen at the beginning of the millennium with ‘Scooby Doo’(Raja Gosnell, 2002) and‘Scooby-Doo 2: Unleashed’(Raja Gosnell, 2004).

Again in animated format, the gang will land on the big screen in ‘Scooby!', It is directed by Tony Cervone and starring Kiersey Clemons (‘Damn neighbors 2’) like Dee Dee, Gina Rodriguez (‘Jane the Virgin’) as Velma, Amanda Seyfried (‘Mamma Mia!’) As Daphne, Zac efron (‘The great Showman’) as Fred, Will Forte (‘Super nerds’) like Shaggy, Jason Isaacs (‘Harry Potter’) as the infamous Dick Dastardly, Ken jeong (‘Crazy Rich Asians’) as Dynomutt, Tracy morgan (‘Rockefeller Plaza’) as the Caveman Captain, Mark Wahlberg (‘The Fighter’) as Blue falcon Y Frank Welker (‘Transformers’) as Scooby Doo.

According to the official synopsis, ‘Scooby!’“He tells us how friends Scooby and Shaggy met and how young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne joined to form their famous detective agency. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and shared adventures, Scooby and the gang face the most gigantic and complicated mystery of their careers: a plot for the Cerbero ghost dog to roam around the world. As they run in a hurry to stop this global aapocalipsis ’dog, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic fate greater than anyone imagined"

‘Scooby!’Has a premiere date for Spanish theaters on June 19.