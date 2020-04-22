         'Scooby!' to be released online: Warner won't wait for the reopening of theaters with his new Scooby-Doo movie

Share it:

In these strange times marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, for many industries, including film, the popular saying that speaks of "renewed or die" it is more current than ever. Faced with the closing of cinemas, many companies have considered it appropriate distribute online some of your big bets for this 2020 season, being the last to join this dynamic Warner Bros.

The next 15 th of May, the Californian studio will premiere in PVOD —Premium Video On Demand— 'Scooby!', the jump to the three-dimensional animation of Scooby-Doo and his companions, created by Hanna-Barbera in 1969. For the moment, this measure will only apply in the United States and Canada, and will allow users rent the film for 48 hours at a price of US $ 19.99, or buy it for 24.99.

Ann Sarnoff, CEO of Warner Bros, has accompanied the announcement with these statements:

"Although we are eager to re-screen our films in movie theaters, we are experiencing unprecedented new times that require creative thinking and adaptability in the way we distribute our content. We know fans are eager to see 'Scoob ! ' And we are delighted to be able to deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while at home together. "

The decision to release 'Scooby!' in PVOD it comes preceded by the good results that this maneuver gave to Universal pictures, whose premiere of 'Trolls 2: World Tour' through a rental system, with the same conditions as Warner's, reported income from between 40 and 50 million dollars during his first weekend Available in American territory.

At the moment, this feature film by Tony Cervone, in which the team at Mistery Inc. "you must foil a diabolical plot that revolves around a ghost dog known as Cerberus ", it is the only "top notch" that Warner will release using this methodSo we can forget about seeing 'Wonder Woman 1984', 'Tenet' or 'In the Hegiths' – which has delayed its release until June 18, 2021 – in the comfort of our homes.

