         'Scooby!': The final trailer presents a promising walk through the film universe of Hanna-Barbera

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Fabulman The Wonder Dog Pierre Nodoyuna If the mere fact of having within our senses a new movie about one of the most charismatic characters From the life of any human being, the possibility of his infinite world jumping to the cinema should even cure the coronavirus. The new trailer for 'Scooby!' It will cheer you up for a few days.

Welcome to Hanna-Barverse

First of all: the 2002 film directed by Raja Gosnell and written by James Gunn is one of those titles to be claimed from the very day of the premiere. Despite raising three times what it cost and giving rise to a sequel (which was not bad either), it has always felt like a terrible movie when in reality it is top-notch fun.

Warner has released the final trailer of his new movie about Scooby-Doo and the Mystery gang, Inc. Created in 1969, the characters have appeared in several animated movies direct to video, various cartoon crossovers and in the salerous two films written by James Gunn. However, and although it seems a lie, we are facing the first animated feature of Scooby-Doo designed for a movie premiere. But best of all, it could be the shuttle of a Hanna-Barbera animated film universe if the box office works.

Directed by Tony Cervone, 'Scooby!' He tells how Scooby-Doo and his friends met and formed their Mystery Inc. business to solve crimes, as well as exploring Scooby's "secret legacy." The film also shows how Scooby and Shaggy met for the first time, before meeting a Fabulman with the voice of Mark Wahlberg. In addition, Wonder Dog accompanies the hero and Pierre Nodoyuna will be the villain of the function.

With the voices of Kiersey Clemons, Zac Efron, Will Forte, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan (as the Caveman Captain !!!!), Gina Rodriguez and Amanda Seyfried, 'Scooby!' promises to be the summer event in Spain.