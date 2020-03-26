Scooby !, Poster with Blue Falcon and Dynamite, the Wonder Dog

Share it:

New poster of the hopeful ‘Scooby!’, The animated movie that will make us unravel mysterious misunderstandings with the coolest dog in fiction. Also, from what we see in this poster, it seems that the good of Blue falcon and his assistant Dynamite the Wonder Dog, they will accompany the gang along with Dee Dee Sykes, another classic character from Hanna-Barbera.

And it is that since William Hanna Y Joseph Barbera we were introduced in 1969 to Shaggy, Daphne, Velma, Fred and his talking dog in ‘Scooby Doo’We have not stopped enjoying his impossible adventures. With the Hanna-Barbera series as the main product, it is worth highlighting the industry's attempt to amortize the idea on the big screen at the beginning of the millennium with ‘Scooby Doo’(Raja Gosnell, 2002) and‘Scooby-Doo 2: Unleashed’(Raja Gosnell, 2004).

Again in animated format, the gang will land on the big screen in ‘Scooby!', It is directed by Tony Cervone and starring Kiersey Clemons (‘Damn Neighbors 2’) like Dee Dee, Gina Rodríguez (‘Jane the Virgin’) as Velma, Amanda Seyfried (‘Mamma Mia!’) As Daphne, Zac Efron (‘The Great Showman’) as Fred, Will Forte (‘Super nerds’) like Shaggy, Jason Isaacs (‘Harry Potter’) as the infamous Pierre Nodoyuna, Ken jeong (‘Crazy Rich Asians’) as Dynamite, Tracy Morgan (‘Rockefeller Plaza’) as the Caveman Captain, Mark Wahlberg (‘The Fighter’) as Blue falcon Y Frank Welker (‘Transformers’) as Scooby Doo.

According to the official synopsis, ‘Scooby!’"He tells us how friends Scooby and Shaggy met and how they joined young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form their famous detective agency. Now, with hundreds of solved cases and shared adventures, Scooby and the gang face the most gigantic and complicated mystery of their careers: a plot for the Cerberus ghost dog to wander the world at ease. As they race to halt this global ‘dog apocalypse’, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic fate greater than anyone imagined."

‘Scooby!It had the premiere date for Spanish theaters on June 19, now we will have to wait until the release schedule is normalized.