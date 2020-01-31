Entertainment

Scooby-Doo fans? Then you will love this Dragon Ball themed Velma fan art

January 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

There are some works that, although not strictly related to the world of Japanese animation, have accompanied the childhood of many fans. One of these titles, the famous series of Scooby-Doo, has recently become the theme of a mash-up illustration with the world of Dragon Ball.

Fans of the masterpiece of Akira Toriyama they have incredible creativity, an unrivaled imagination, as demonstrated by this brilliant LEGO set of the Dragon Shenron. Every day, in fact, fans post incredible manifestations of flair on their social profiles, ranging from simple graphic representations to epic personal interpretations. And speaking of the latter, have you already had the opportunity to admire this beautiful Android 21 cosplay?

In this regard, an artist, a certain ToRoYo!, has recently published a brilliant illustration on Twitter, the same that you can admire at the bottom of this news. In particular, in the peculiar design, the enthusiast tried to imagine the famous one Velma of Scooby-Doo with the appearance of a cyborg of Dr. Gelo. The artistic representation in question, however, has found an excellent response among fans who have greatly appreciated the talent of the artist, reflecting the thousands of positive events attached to the illustration.

READ:  Coming up a new manga from Fairy Tail's dad? Hiro Mashima prepares new projects

And you, however, what do you think of this particular mash-up between Scooby Doo and the imaginary of Dragon Ball, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the space provided below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.