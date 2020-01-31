Scooby-Doo fans? Then you will love this Dragon Ball themed Velma fan art

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are some works that, although not strictly related to the world of Japanese animation, have accompanied the childhood of many fans. One of these titles, the famous series of Scooby-Doo, has recently become the theme of a mash-up illustration with the world of Dragon Ball.

Fans of the masterpiece of Akira Toriyama they have incredible creativity, an unrivaled imagination, as demonstrated by this brilliant LEGO set of the Dragon Shenron. Every day, in fact, fans post incredible manifestations of flair on their social profiles, ranging from simple graphic representations to epic personal interpretations. And speaking of the latter, have you already had the opportunity to admire this beautiful Android 21 cosplay?

In this regard, an artist, a certain ToRoYo!, has recently published a brilliant illustration on Twitter, the same that you can admire at the bottom of this news. In particular, in the peculiar design, the enthusiast tried to imagine the famous one Velma of Scooby-Doo with the appearance of a cyborg of Dr. Gelo. The artistic representation in question, however, has found an excellent response among fans who have greatly appreciated the talent of the artist, reflecting the thousands of positive events attached to the illustration.

And you, however, what do you think of this particular mash-up between Scooby Doo and the imaginary of Dragon Ball, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the space provided below.