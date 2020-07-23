Technology

Sconti Xbox: Batman Arkham Collection e L’Ombra della Guerra tra le nuove offerte

July 22, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
4 Min Read
Share it:

Come ogni martedì è tempo di Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, con tante nuove offerte dedicate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold, i quali potranno acquistare a prezzo scontato i migliori videogiochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360.

Tra i giochi in sconto segnaliamo Batman Arkham Collection, La Terra di Mezzo L’Ombra della Guerra, Ash of Gods Redemption, LEGO Batman 3 Gotham e Oltre, Children of Morta e Cat Quest 2.

Offerte Xbox One

  • Anodyne Xbox One Game 80% Choose Your Quest
  • Asdivine Hearts I & II Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Choose Your Quest
  • Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Ashen Xbox One Game 50% Choose Your Quest
  • Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions Xbox One Game 30% Choose Your Quest
  • Batman Arkham Collection Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
  • Batman Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
  • Batman Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
  • Batman Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
  • Batman Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Bit Dungeon Plus Xbox One Game 80% Choose Your Quest
  • Bunny Parking Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Butcher Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Castle of no Escape 2 Xbox One Game 50% Choose Your Quest
  • Cat Quest II Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Choose Your Quest
  • Children Of Morta Xbox Game Pass 40% Choose Your Quest
  • Children Of Zodiarcs Xbox Play Anywhere 33% Choose Your Quest
  • Crawlers And Brawlers Xbox Play Anywhere 25% Choose Your Quest
  • Dark Quest 2 Xbox One Game 50% Choose Your Quest
  • Dead Age Xbox One Game 70% Choose Your Quest
  • Desert Child Xbox One Game 50% Choose Your Quest
  • Dread Nautical Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Choose Your Quest
  • Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark Xbox One Game 50% Choose Your Quest
  • Forced Xbox One Game 70% Choose Your Quest
  • Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Editions Bundle Xbox One Game 65% DWG*
  • Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
  • Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle Add-On 60% DWG*
  • Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
  • Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
  • Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
  • Frostpunk: Console Edition Xbox Game Pass 35% DWG*
  • Genetic Disaster Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • Georifters Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Hammerwatch Xbox One Game 50% Choose Your Quest
  • Hand of Fate 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Choose Your Quest
  • Hero Express Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
  • Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Hovership Havoc Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Choose Your Quest
  • Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
READ:  Humble: 50 games for less than 30 euros with the Fight for Racial Justice bundle

Sconti Xbox 360

  • ArcaniA Games On Demand 75% DWG*
  • Destroy All Humans! Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Games On Demand 50% Spotlight Sale
  • MotoGP15 Games On Demand 85% DWG*
  • Rocket Riot Arcade 75% DWG*
  • Stacking Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Games On Demand 75% DWG*

Tutte le offerte sono attive fino al 27 luglio, i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono in promozione solamente per gli abbonati Gold, mentre gli altri sconti sono validi anche per i membri Silver.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.