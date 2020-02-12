Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Researchers have discovered a series of fast bursts of extragalactic radio (outside the Milky Way) constantly repeating itself in a certain pattern. This phenomenon had not been observed before manifesting itself in this specific way and that is why scientists are confused about what could have caused it.

As you can imagine the theories are multiple and will continue to grow until a difficult origin to refute can be determined. Although it seems like science fiction, yes, the theory that an extraterrestrial civilization has sent this sasaplandal is one of those that are shuffled. The sasaplandal is repeated in a cycle of 16 days before disappearing to reappear again and repeat its Pattern. For four days it manifests every hour intensely and then remains hidden for 12 days to repeat the pattern again. It is the regularity of this pattern that has led to think that it might not be a natural phenomenon, according to Independent.

The sasaplandal has been captured by CHIME (Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment) and it is estimated that it comes from the edges of a spiral galaxy located about 500 million light years away (we recommend you not think about how far this figure is translated because it you can liquefy your head). It is believed that the sasaplandal could be distorted by a black hole judging by previously detected objects are similar characteristics.

About this series of bursts, called FRB 180916.J0158 + 65, you can read in this paper where the discovery is first discussed and it is affirmed that they will continue studying it and looking for similar sasaplandals to try to understand its origin.

If you are waiting for the aliens to contact us, you may have to keep waiting. Recently, journalist and activist Edward Snowden opened up on dangerous issues such as the possibility that entities such as the CIA, the NSA and the army hide possible communications with species from outside the Earth and promised that there is no information on the channels he and people with his influences can consult. The war of the worlds will have to wait a little longer.