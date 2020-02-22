Entertainment

Science Fiction Movies with Disappointing End

February 22, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (J.J. Abrams, 2019)

Very well, Abrams, we assume that you have pretended that ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ has never existed and that what Rian Johnson contributed belongs, at least in your movie duo, to a sort of expanded universe. Making an effort to enjoy the franchise, many of us managed to ignore our desire to imagine how the saga would have evolved in another way and, as that does not go with us, we bought this last chapter until, for some reason, they decided that the two characters more Interesting, complex and ambiguous of the new trilogy had to kiss to say goodbye. Wasn't it enough with the bond in the Force that has been uniting them by the work and grace of King's crumpled grandfather? Couldn't we finally have a female protagonist without romantic interest? Oh, J.J., stop stuffing us with memberberries.

READ:           Richard Stanley's Lovecraft universe will continue to grow with '‘The Dunwich Horror' after the success of 'Color Out of Space'
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.