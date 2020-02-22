Science Fiction Movies with Disappointing End

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (J.J. Abrams, 2019)

Very well, Abrams, we assume that you have pretended that ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ has never existed and that what Rian Johnson contributed belongs, at least in your movie duo, to a sort of expanded universe. Making an effort to enjoy the franchise, many of us managed to ignore our desire to imagine how the saga would have evolved in another way and, as that does not go with us, we bought this last chapter until, for some reason, they decided that the two characters more Interesting, complex and ambiguous of the new trilogy had to kiss to say goodbye. Wasn't it enough with the bond in the Force that has been uniting them by the work and grace of King's crumpled grandfather? Couldn't we finally have a female protagonist without romantic interest? Oh, J.J., stop stuffing us with memberberries.