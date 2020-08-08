'Scianel allowed me to dig into my demons'

Share it:

Among the Savastano father and son, Salvatore Conte and Ciro Di Marzio vari, to steal the show from all during the second season of Gomorrah it was the unforgettable Scianel masterfully interpreted by Cristina Donadio.

A challenge that is anything but easy is to immerse yourself in such a complex character, at the same time ruthless boss, caring mother and diabolical mother-in-law, as the actress herself recalls: "Scianel is a very difficult character hard, I tried to slowly create the character to make him mine, I had fun and I played to imagine her look, her way of walking, crazy, evil, but in the end I also gave her something of my soul who has made her way into the character, a nice crazy".

Also during the same interview, Donadio talked about how much playing Scianel allowed her to dig into the darkest aspects of her personality: "Are the'exact opposite of Scianel, wonderful character that happened to me, who allowed me to dig into my deepest demons, I tried to make it believable, we actors are authentic fakes so I had to work so hard, looking for a woman who interpreted evil".

