sci-fi TV series to watch if you love Netflix shows

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The fourth season of Stranger Things is making us wait, even if we know very well that the fault is certainly not of the production (global pandemic: present at the appeal). The dilemma, however, remains: how can you pass the wait in the meantime? But with a strategic binge-watching, obviously.

We know how hard it can behangover from tv series, especially in this period, and to come to your aid we have decided to offer you some titles that, by genre or tone, style or content, could be in the hearts of those who loved Stranger Things, the nostalgic operation that is always carried out more often lately (at the cinema as on TV), and in general For who is it fans of Netflix shows.

So in the video you find on our YouTube channel, Everyeye Plus, but also reported here in the news, we provide you with a small list of series, mainly of the sci-fi genre, which could be of interest to you, from the timeless classics like Buffy and The X-Files, to the other titles that you will discover only by clicking on the play button of the video … And who knows, maybe some choices may even surprise you.

And you, on the other hand, have some series to recommend to site users? Comment below on the piece with the titles you would have liked on the list, and let us know if you agree with our proposals!