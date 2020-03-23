Schwarzenegger shows his quarantine with a donkey and a pony

Share it:

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who stars in hit movies like Terminator, Sabotage, and Command, shares on Instagram how he has to deal with a donkey and a pony.

Very funny, that's how Arnold Schwarzenegger looks when he has these two animals in his home, whom he considers part of his family.

In a video it is shown how he interacts with both animals and even makes them fond.

Arnold, who was Governor of California, is at home in quarantine, respecting not leaving home to protect himself from Covid-19.

With the images that Arnold shows on Instagram, he makes it more than clear that he loves animals and living with them is part of his daily life.