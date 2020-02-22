Schedules of the shows of the Vive Latino 2020 Festival

Share it:

Mexico City.- The twenty-first edition of the Vive Latino Festival will take place on March 14 and 15 at the Foro Sol. The billboard of the 2020 edition includes artists such as Guns N 'Roses, The Cardigans, The Rasmus, Ely Guerra, 31 minutes and many more. Through the social networks of the festival the schedules and scenarios in which each of the shows will be presented were announced.

The Vive Latino Festival will have the band Guns N ’Roses as the cake cherry at 22:25, who will have two and a half hours of the show.





Show times for Saturday, March 14

Show times for Sunday, March 15

On the main stage will be the Mexican ska band Victoria Hall at 2:30 p.m. and will close activities with Nortec: Bostich + Fussible at 11:55 p.m.

It should be noted that Los Tucanes de Tijuana will be responsible for closing the activities of the 21st edition of the Vive Latino 2020, as they will play from 00:35 to 01:35 hours on the Telcel stage.



