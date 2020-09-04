Scavengers: the free shooter for PC and consoles is revisited in the new gameplay trailer

Share it:

More than a year after the presentation of Scavengers at E3 2019, the guys from Midwinter publish a new game video of their ambitious multiplayer shooter coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the free to play formula.

The Scavengers project sees several experts from the videogame industry collaborate with the guidance of Josh Holmes, the former creative director of 343 Industries. The title throws us into a post-apocalyptic world plunged into a nuclear winter: the few survivors have decided to regroup in enclaves of warriors to gain the experience to take down the mutant creatures and raiders that dominate the planet.

The plot of Scavengers will gravitate around the exploits of the Street sweepers, a clan willing to do anything to defend itself from the bitter assaults of the Reapers and of monstrous creatures that populate the forests adjacent to the base camp.

Parallel to a “classic” third-person shooter game system at Gears of War, we will find extreme weather conditions that will force users to constantly rethink their tactics, both for the attacks to bring to the enemy and for the survival activities to be carried out in the constant acquisition of food, materials and resources useful to their clan.

The release of Scavengers is scheduled for next year on PC, PS4 and Xbox One: the US authors directed by Holmes, however, promise to be working to start the phase Early Access in the first months of 2021, although we do not know if the latter will only involve PC users or will also concern TPS enthusiasts on consoles.