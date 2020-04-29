 Scarlett Johansson without rancor for being second choice for Black Widow

Share it:

The actress Scarlett Johansson He is living some very good years on a professional level. In addition to his work in multiple films, as we remember, he has been in the industry from a very young age – practically since he was 10 years old -, he has had a great role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A stage that, as we know, ends with "Black Widow", scheduled for release in November.

In an interview published by the Parade media, the other day we talked about her statements about self-forgiveness that will be examined in that prequel film focused on Natasha, the actress has recalled that moment of "Iron Man 2" when was vying for the role of Black Widow. Recall that the character debuted in that second Marvel Iron Man movie in a supporting role. However, Johansson was not the first choice. Who was going to do with the role was Emily Blunt, but could not participate in the project due to scheduling problems.

Looking now at that moment, she is obviously very happy about what happened:

The best call you can get is that after you get rejected for something, you end up getting it. You appreciate it more. Basically I have made a career being the second option.

He also comments for the publication that there was a “wonderful” meeting with the film's director, Jon Favreau, and that "I was very excited to work with him, so I said, 'If this doesn't work, I'm a commissioned actress, so call me whenever you want.'".

That reality that Johansson comments is what has also happened to many actors, who are generally not the first option for the roles, but for things in life, they end up with roles that at the time were thought for other actors.

Today we remember that the possibility of Emily Blunt joining the UCM is sounding very strongly, it has even been said that she recently met with Marvel Studios.

