Scarlett Johansson, when My Life is a Zoo became the career watershed

August 21, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Back on TV tonight My life is a zoo, 2011 film directed by Cameron Crowe starring Matt Damon e Scarlett Johansson, at the time already an established star after the work with Woody Allen, Sofia Coppola, Brian De Palma and Michael Bay as well as fresh new entry of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

My life is a zoo in fact it was the first film to hit theaters after the worldwide success achieved with Iron Man 2 by Jon Favreau, in which Johansson was recruited to wear the role of the Black Widow for the first time ever. The following year, 2012, the first would arrive The Avengers by Joss Whedon, and in this sense the film with Matt Damon became a real watershed for the career of the actress.

From that moment, in fact, for the entire following decade his career would be characterized by a constant alternation between duties as an Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (with appearances in movies Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel e Avengers: Endgame) and other hugely different movie set adventures (like Ave, Cesare!, Under The Skin, Ghost in the Shell, Lucy, Crazy Night).

In this decade, the star’s popularity would have grown dramatically until the achievement of a crazy record for the history of cinema, that of the double nomination for the Oscars 2020 as Best Actress in a Leading Role for Story of a Marriage and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit. Also for this reason we have decided to elect her the best actress of the last few years in our special dedicated to the most important personalities of cinema of the last decade.

For more insights, here is the background on Scarlett Johansson’s sensational full nude in Under the Skin.

