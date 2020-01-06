Scarlett Johansson wastes beauty in the Golden Globes

Share it:

Cate Blanchett, Scarlett Johansson and Zoey Deutch are some of the celebrities who stole glances from the public as they passed through the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes, this Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, California, United States.

As expected, several celebrities made a catwalk on the usual red carpet of one of the most anticipated events of the year, held at the luxurious Beverly Hilton hotel, in Los Angeles, California.

According to reports in different news portals, Cate Blanchett, protagonist of films such as The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, appeared wasting elegance and distinction with a very special outfit.

Sofia Carson wore a fitted pink pastel dress, which was designed by Giambattista Valli.

Greta Gerwig, nominated for best director, wore an off-the-shoulder style dress from Proenza Schouler pre-fall 2020.

Zoey Deutch, protagonist of Game of Thrones, wore a black dress with a V-cut, a bow in front and a diamond necklace on her sensual neckline.

Scarlett Johansson was one of the most cheered as she passed the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes, as she looked truly beautiful and imposing.