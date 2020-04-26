Scarlett Johansson values ​​her work as Black Widow more after Marvel's initial rejection

Share it:

One of the great heroines of Avengers: Endgame was without a doubt Black Widow. The excellent performance of Scarlett Johansson He left us with one of the most shocking sacrifices in the Russo brothers' film. However, many will be surprised to learn that Johansson was not the first choice of Marvel studios for the role of the avenger.

Emily Blunt was the actress that Marvel Studios initially thought for the role of Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2. In an interview with Parade magazine, the actress reveals that she has managed to make a film career as a result of being Marvel's second choice.

When the actress recalled her first meeting with the director of Iron Man 2, Jon FavreauShe stated that she was very excited to be able to work with the company. "I was really excited to work with him, so I said, 'If this doesn't work, I'm an actor for hire, so call me anytime."

Although the studio was decided by Emily Blunt to play Black Widow, she had problems that led her to have to reject the role. "The best call you can receive is when they reject you for something and then they accept you. You appreciate it more. Basically I made a race for being the second option"

Despite the fact that everything went well, the actress had her doubts about the reception she would have among UCM fans. "When we did Hombre de Hierro , I did not know if the public would like my interpretation of the character"Johansson said. However, his popularity would skyrocket after the Avengers premiere in 2012."We were all thinking, This is crazy! Because all these worlds were coming together. We are still processing how much impact these films have had"

Scarlett Johansson's next appearance at UCM will be as Black Widow in her independent film. "It is a film about forgiveness and acceptance of the decisions that were made for you. It is much deeper than anything we could have done before," the actress said of Black Widow.