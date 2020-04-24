 Scarlett Johansson says Black Widow is a movie about self-forgiveness

Share it:

Magazine For the offers a new interview to the actress Scarlett Johansson what is the movie "Black Widow", which currently maintains its premiere for November 2020.

At this point many details of the film have advanced, so they can not advance much new, but the actress does reveal the central theme of the film, which is none other than taking on all the actions of Natasha's past. We already know, from that phrase that Loki releases Natasha in "The Avengers", who was an avenger carries a great past.

A movie about self-forgiveness and acceptance of the decisions that have been made. It is much deeper than anything we have been able to do before.

This film tries to contribute something different to the UCM, and for example they commented in the past that this film will present an authentic family drama.

In these statements he also comments that this role of Black Widow has been something that has changed her life:

When we made Iron Man, I didn't know if the audience would like my portrayal of the character. We all thought: This is crazy! because these worlds were uniting —he says remembering what the union of all the Avengers supposed. We are still processing the impact these films have had.

