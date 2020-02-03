Scarlett Johansson, pregnant in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Many will know that the actress Scarlett Johansson She was pregnant while filming 'Avengers: The Age of Ultron', released in the spring of 2015. Now a photo has arrived in which you can see the actress in her superheroine costume … and with an already remarkable pregnancy.

Johansson had to shoot this scene (and we assume that many others) already with several weeks of gestation, something that the team of Joss Whedon he had to hide by technology (how ironic that the one who gives life to Black Widow was pregnant in that particular film, given that the character declares in the plot that she was sterilized at the end of her training as a murderer).

In 2014, Scarlett Johansson and her partner then, Romain Dauriac They were waiting for the arrival of their daughter, Dorothy Rose, who would be born in September of the same year. Whedon said they didn't cut any scenes. Everything was arranged with three doubles for the Black Widow action scenes, close-ups, different costumes, playing with camera angles in addition to making use of visual effects.

As Scarlett told Entertainment News in 2015, when she couldn't shoot a particular scene, one of her three substitutes was doing the hard action in question with dotted maps on her face so that afterwards visual effects grafted Johansson's face in the face of the substitute. "I did everything I could and completed all the blanks later … I have a really amazing and amazing team of specialists around me"In fact, his cast partner Chris Evans I was joking about the amount of Black Widows in the shoot.

Johansson first came to the MCU in 'Iron Man 2' and then followed in 'The Avengers' and' Captain America: Winter Soldier before 'The Age of Ultron'. Then came 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'. Now it's time to see her in her story alone as of April 30 in theaters in 'Black Widow'. Before its premiere, next Sunday it will be known if any of the two Oscars are nominated: Principal Actress for 'Story of a marriage' and Cast for 'Jojo Rabbit'.