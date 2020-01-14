 Scarlett Johansson, Kevin Feige and Cate Shortland advance Black Widow in featurette Legacy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last night not only a spectacular new spot (or special look) was broadcast to the film “Black Widow” during the football game, they also showed a look behind the cameras which included interviews with actress Scarlett Johansson, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and director Cate Shortland, along with some scenes from the movie. Marvel Studios has delayed the release of this other video so far, which we already have available.

We are facing a one and a half minute video where Johansson comments what attracts him to the character and this project. advancing that look inside Natasha to get to know her better, besides we will be before something that defines as “A different flavor for the Marvel Universe”. Kevin Feige adds that This is the movie that many fans have been asking for years. Finally, Shortland says that let's see the real Black Widow, adding that she is not the classic superheroine due to the dark past she has

At the level of images of the film, the truth is that there is no novelty, because everything is a rehash of what was seen in the first trailer and what was shown in the spot this morning.