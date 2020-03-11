Scarlett Johansson had doubts about doing 'Black Widow'

Share it:

The actress Scarlett Johansson He has stated that at first he did not want to do 'Black Widow' after 'Avengers: Endgame'. Ten years after his presentation at MCU in 'Iron Man 2', Natasha Romanoff finally has his own solo film. Between the events of 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Avengers: Infinity War', the film will reflect the protagonist reuniting with her old "family" to embark on a dangerous mission. The film begins Phase 4 of Marvel and is one of the most anticipated titles of 2020, and is expected to have a good development at the box office in the coming months.

The solo film had already been requested for years, but now there are many who believe it is too late, since it premieres after 'Avengers: Endgame'. As you know, in the movie Natasha was seen heroically sacrificing herself. Although 'Black Widow' will debut with several new and interesting characters in the franchise (some of which they could possibly consider in later films), many question the timing of the project. As a result, Johansson herself doubted that she could repeat Natasha once again after the grand premiere of 2019.

