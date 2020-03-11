Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson had doubts about doing 'Black Widow'

March 11, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The actress Scarlett Johansson He has stated that at first he did not want to do 'Black Widow' after 'Avengers: Endgame'. Ten years after his presentation at MCU in 'Iron Man 2', Natasha Romanoff finally has his own solo film. Between the events of 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Avengers: Infinity War', the film will reflect the protagonist reuniting with her old "family" to embark on a dangerous mission. The film begins Phase 4 of Marvel and is one of the most anticipated titles of 2020, and is expected to have a good development at the box office in the coming months.

The solo film had already been requested for years, but now there are many who believe it is too late, since it premieres after 'Avengers: Endgame'. As you know, in the movie Natasha was seen heroically sacrificing herself. Although 'Black Widow' will debut with several new and interesting characters in the franchise (some of which they could possibly consider in later films), many question the timing of the project. As a result, Johansson herself doubted that she could repeat Natasha once again after the grand premiere of 2019.

In the last issue of EW, where the actress is cover, includes an anecdote about Johansson's feelings towards the film.

At first he had his doubts with the independent title, but when discussing the details with the director of the film, Cate Shortland, finally convinced her to carry it out. Johansson mentioned that the film should have a main requirement:

"I thought I was fine with this. If we were going to do this, it had to be creatively satisfying. I have been working for so long, and I have to feel that I have a challenge. I don't want to do the same thing I had done before."

It's easy to understand why Johansson felt he had met before meeting with Shortland. In the course of his appearances in the franchise, Natasha went through a full character arch that was enlarged until his death in 'Endgame'. That's why it was normal to think that the journey with Black Widow was over for her. But luckily, it seems that the new movie does not succumb to the usual prequel traps and instead offers a valuable chapter that definitely completes its story.

'Black Widow' reaches theaters April 30.

Spider-man

