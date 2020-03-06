Scarlett Johansson "filters" details of Black Widow in a video shoot

Share it:

Some of the most amazing details of Black Widow They are exposed in a video that Scarlett Johansson has uploaded since the filming of the Marvel Studios movie … more or less.

The actress and producer has decided to make a small joke emulating one of the many leaks that for years have been especially rehearsed with the superhero movies. For this, he has recorded a video in the shoot in which he says he is showing some of the most kept secrets of this film, but in reality it only focuses on his face and does not reveal anything really compromising (as is logical).

The video is part of a promotion with Omaze in which the actress and the team invite a viewer to attend the Black Widow preview in cinemas, but it's still fun to see her talk about all those surprises that we won't know anything about until the tape premieres this April 30.

Black Widow will tell us the story behind the origins of Natasha Romanoff and her training to be a lethal spy and dangerous enough to become part of The Avengers without having any kind of superpower, simply combat skills and an intelligence far superior to that of its many rivals.

Also in the cast will be Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbor, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, OT Fagbenie, Michelle Lee and Olivier Richters playing Marvel characters that had not yet debuted in the cinema as Captain Red, Taskmaster and Yelena Belova, among others.