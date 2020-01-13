         Scarlett Johansson doubly nominated for the Oscar: only 11 other actors had achieved it throughout history

Share it:

The announcement of the 2020 Oscar nominations has left us several milestones such as the presence of 'Pain and Glory' in the category of best international film or that 'Klaus' has become the second Spanish animation film nominated for the Oscar. However, it has also left another curious milestone away from Spanish cinema with the double nomination for Scarlett Johansson.

The presence of Johansson in the section of best actress for 'Story of a marriage' was given as safe and so it has been finally, but the category of best supporting actress was much more open to surprises and she has also managed to sneak in for her fantastic interpretation in 'Jojo Rabbit', thus becoming the twelfth person to get something like that.

Precedents

So far only eleven other actors have been doubly nominated at the same gala. The first was Fay Bainter in the 1939 edition, followed by Teresa Wright in 1943, Barry Fitzgerald in 1945, Jessica Lange in 1983, Sigourney Weaver in 1989, Al Pacino in 1993 Holly hunter in 1994, Emma Thompson also in 1994, Julianne Moore in 2003, Jamie Foxx in 2005 and Cate Blanchett in 2008.

Of all of them, neither achieved the feat of taking both home prizes, but seven of them did get one: Bainter as best supporting actress, Wright also in that category, Fitzgerald as best supporting actor, Lange as supporting actress, Pacino as best actor, Hunter as best actress and Foxx as best actor .

That is equivalent to seven of eleven so far – although those four without a prize were all actresses -, so the statistics play in favor of Johansson. Not so forecasts today, as it is expected that Renée Zellweger he won the Oscar for best actress and Laura Dern with the one destined for the best supporting actress …