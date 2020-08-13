Scarlett Johansson added to the Avengers: Endgame war: the photo that excites fans!

Share it:

The user of the social network Instagram rvmanvgers added the Black Widow of the superstar Scarlett Johansson to one of the most iconic scenes of Avengers: Endgame, and as usual we bring you the exciting fan-made image inside the article.

As you can see, for rvmanvgers even Natasha Romanoff should have taken part in the sequence of the Avengers women united alongside Captain Marvel in the final effort against Thanos' army to defend the Infinity Gauntlet, and the photo below tries to remedy how can to what for the fans was a big lack.

What do you think about it? Would you have liked to see the Widow participate in the scene? Tell us in the comment section.

We remind you that Scarlett Johansson will (presumably) return for the last time as Natasha in the highly anticipated Black Widow, the first film of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe initially scheduled for last April but subsequently postponed to November 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film will be a prequel set after the events of Captain American: Civil War but before those of Avengers: Infinity War, and will see the Widow grappling with threats and allies from her past.

