Scarlett Johansson added to the Avengers: Endgame war: the photo that excites fans!

August 13, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The user of the social network Instagram rvmanvgers added the Black Widow of the superstar Scarlett Johansson to one of the most iconic scenes of Avengers: Endgame, and as usual we bring you the exciting fan-made image inside the article.

As you can see, for rvmanvgers even Natasha Romanoff should have taken part in the sequence of the Avengers women united alongside Captain Marvel in the final effort against Thanos' army to defend the Infinity Gauntlet, and the photo below tries to remedy how can to what for the fans was a big lack.

What do you think about it? Would you have liked to see the Widow participate in the scene? Tell us in the comment section.

We remind you that Scarlett Johansson will (presumably) return for the last time as Natasha in the highly anticipated Black Widow, the first film of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe initially scheduled for last April but subsequently postponed to November 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film will be a prequel set after the events of Captain American: Civil War but before those of Avengers: Infinity War, and will see the Widow grappling with threats and allies from her past.

For other insights here are some new images of Black Widow; besides, here it is what Disney said on the possibility of Black Widow coming to Disney + following the recently announced model for Mulan.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

