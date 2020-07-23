Scarlet Nexus, new details on the action RPG: Immersive AR Experience presented

Share it:

During the Play Anime Live event, the leaders of Bandai Namco offered some additional details related to Scarlet Nexus, action RPG expected on next gen console.

During the appointment, a Q&A with the developers offered the opportunity to find out some additional details on the title. Scarlet Nexus will present to the public a digital world from dystopian and futuristic atmospheres. Despite the realistic component, the RPG includes many elements related to culture and culture Japanese folklore, with the development team aiming to offer an original and exclusive design. The protagonists of the adventure signed Bandai Namco are endowed with super powers that will represent in part a burden for the heroes who populate the world of Scarlet Nexus.

For the realization of the title, the development team took advantage of the previous experience accumulated with the titles part of the Tales Of series, but also with God Eater. Compared to the latter, Scarlet Nexus will however be set in a completely independent and unrelated world. In motivating the title choice, the authors have highlighted how "Scarlet" represents a specific shade of red, while "Nexus" aims to highlight the value of the connections.

It was also presented Scarlet Nexus Immersive AR Experience, mobile production related to the JRPG, on which, however, not many details have been revealed. For more details, on the pages of Everyeye, find the preview of Scarlet Nexus written by our Antonello "Kirito" Bello.