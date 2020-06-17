Scarlet Nexus: many new shots for the action RPG anime of the authors of Tales Of

Share it:

After publishing the new trailer for Scarlet Nexus, Bandai Namco Entertainment delighted us with a large number of screenshots taken from the new anime-style PRG action developed under the guidance of some former members of the team responsible for Tales Of.

In Scarlet Nexus, some strange mutants called "Strangers" they suddenly appeared on Earth in search of the brains of living creatures, including humans. To deal with this new type of enemy, the "Strangers Suppression Force" (ESF) is created in the city of New Himuka, where some particular psionic powers have been developed. The ESF is made up of the best psionics able to eliminate Strangers thanks to special mental abilities. For this reason, its members are considered heroes by the entire population.

Every year, more and more recruits join the ranks of the FSE to participate in the infinite clash between humanity and strangers. Among them there is also Yuito Sumeragi, a brilliant recruit with a kind and optimistic soul. The second son of the prestigious Sumeragi family, whose ancestors founded the city of New Himuka. Yuito decided to face this hard training to help the inhabitants of his city, since he himself had been saved from the jaws of a Stranger by a member of the FSE. Since then, he carefully guards a particular earring he received on that day.

The gallery that you can admire at the bottom of this news includes images of the protagonist Yuito, others depicting the settings, and still others taken from the last trailer. Scarlet Nexus, remember it is in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC (Steam), with lots of support for Smart Delivery on Microsoft consoles.